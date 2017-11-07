Students learn from professionals on Career Day

Today an elementary school in McDowell County held a Career Day for its second-graders. And students seemed very interested in learning about the places they'll go as they grow older.

Fall River Elementary held their yearly Career Day on Monday. Professionals from multiple vocations were on-hand to speak to the students. School counselor Patsy Justus knows the importance of encouraging kids at a young age. "We do have a lot of poverty, and, with this I'm hoping to inspire kids to do more... to think of ways to get out of poverty."

Not only was WVVA's Katherine Thompson there to shed some light on meteorology, but so was Roger Owensby. Owensby is currently a professor at Bluefield State, but worked as a coal miner in Keystone in his younger days. Owensby loved sharing insights about mining with the youngsters. "I think it's very important. I know they're learning their reading, writing, and arithmetic right now, but at some point in time, they're going to decide what they're going to do for the rest of their lives."

Seven-year-old Kneimiyah Hunt says he definitely learned something new from Owensby. "I didn't know that coal mining had to get really deep down!"

