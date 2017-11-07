Students learn from professionals on Career Day

Today an elementary school in McDowell County held a Career Day for its second-graders. And students seemed very interested in learning about the places they'll go as they grow older. Fall River Elementary held their yearly Career Day on Monday. Professionals from multiple vocations were on-hand to speak to the students.More >>
Kroger union employees ratify a new contract that covers 4200 workers at 39 stores in three states.
Road closures have begun in Bluefield in connection with a sewer line replacement project at the intersection of College Avenue and Maryland Avenue. Construction officially began October 30th. City Manager Dane Rideout says different sections of that area will be closed off from now until the end of January 2018.
The City of Bluefield is accepting donations from the public to go toward the medical treatment of an abused dog. The seven-month-old mixed breed puppy suffered severe damage to his left eye after his owner allegedly kicked him. 22-year-old William Howell of Bluefield, WV is facing charges of felony animal cruelty. Howell originally named the dog "Demon." According to the Bluefield Police Department, a neighbor called saying they heard a dog scream from Howell'...
Drivers can expect a detour along a section of College Avenue in Bluefield over the next several weeks. Work has started on a sewer line project.
