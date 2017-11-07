Self-Inflicted shooting in Hinton - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Self-Inflicted shooting in Hinton

Posted:
By Bethany Reese, WVVA Today
Summers County dispatch has confirmed that a shooting in Hinton, WV was a self-inflicted incident. 

Reports of the incident came in around 11:30 at night on Monday near Terrace Street. The Hinton Police Department and Summers County EMS responded to the scene. Dispatch confirms no one else was involved in the incident and the area is in no immediate danger. 

