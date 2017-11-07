Self-Inflicted shooting in Hinton

Leaders from various religious denominations that make up Appalachian Interfaith Alliance... held a meeting Monday evening at the Mosque in Mercer County Rob Merritt with Bluefield College and local Pediatrician Dr. Mohammed Iqbal... ... have teamed up to meet at different churches to help alleviate the tensions that strangers often develop because they lack understanding about how others live. Over 30 years... ... Dr. Iqbal has raised his kids here in Mercer County and says that ...

