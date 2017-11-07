Kroger employees in three states have new contract - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Kroger employees in three states have new contract

Posted:
By Rick Douglas, Evening Anchor/ Content Manager
(WVVA) -

CHARLESTON -- Kroger employees on Monday overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new union contract.

The contract covers 4200 workers at 34 stores in West Virginia, as well as five more in Ohio and Kentucky.

It also provides increased pay and maintains healthcare and retirement benefits.

The contract takes effect immediately and extends through August 29, 2020.

The voting among members of the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 took place Monday in both Charleston and Clarksburg.

Some 1,000 union workers voted.

The agreement marks the end of a sometimes contentious back-and-forth between the UFCW and Kroger that began in early September.

As late as last week, Kroger employees conducted public demonstrations at selected stores throughout the region.

And they attribute their success in the negotiations to these demonstrations.

Tami Faulkner, a 34-year Kroger employee, and a member of the negotiating team, said in a UFCW news release, "I think we made it clear to the company that we were willing to fight to protect our benefits."




 

