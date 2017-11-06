Appalachian Interfaith Alliance Meets in Princeton to Encourage Tolerance

Leaders from various religious denominations that make up Appalachian Interfaith Alliance... held a meeting Monday evening at the Mosque in Mercer County

Rob Merritt with Bluefield College and local Pediatrician Dr. Mohammed Iqbal...

... have teamed up to meet at different churches to help alleviate the tensions that strangers often develop because they lack understanding about how others live.

Over 30 years...

... Dr. Iqbal has raised his kids here in Mercer County and says that in today's climate people are dividing themselves up in small groups and have become less tolerant.

But breaking bread and talking together in different settings is the answer to fixing the divisions.

About 50 members of the community attended tonight's gathering and they enjoyed a buffet of different types of cuisine from all over the world.