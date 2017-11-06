Narrows taking advantage of homefield

Narrows, VA

WVVA-TV

Narrows got the top seed in Region 1C. The Green Wave will host the 8 seed in Rural Retreat. The Indians will enter this contest at 2-9 on the season with a 0-6 mark in the region. Narrows is 9-1 with its lone loss coming to Giles midway through the season. They have had one of the best seasons in school history so far which resulted in their first home playoff game since 2005. And they would love for all of that to continue, starting with a win on Friday. "We're trying to take it one game at a time, but you know we really feel like this is a good group and you know they do a lot of things well and you know we've been pretty succesful on the offensive side, defensive side and the special teams this year and you know we feel like this is a great group and we're going to take it one game at a time and see where that leads us" said head coach Kelly Lowe."We're just going to go play football. That's all we can do. The seeding stuff doesn't matter. You just focus on your opponent and go out and take care of business. We put in a lot of work and it's starting to pay off and hopefully, well not hopefully, we got a lot more football left to play" said senior Gavin Pruett.