Giles trying to advance

Giles, VA

The competition in the state of Virginia in Class 2A will be a intense as its ever been. Some of the best teams will be looking to get to that next round. Including Giles, who has a very tough road ahead of them.

The 3 seed Spartans will take on Fort Chiswell on Friday night. The Pioneers will come in with a 7-3 mark including a 5-2 record against playoff teams. Giles has been on a roll ever since falling to Blacksburg and Graham earlier in the year. The Spartans have a 3-2 record against playoff teams this year. The single wing attack will be ready to get things going on Friday, but they know they have a tough road ahead of them. "We are feeling confident you know winning the district championship says a lot for us and gives us some confidence, but you know all that's wiped away. It's starting over from 0 and 0 and nobody's got a win, nobody's got a loss" said head coach Jeff Williams. "You know first it's a winning season, then it's trying to get to a state championship, but you know it's one game at a time. It's playoff time. it's win or lose, so you know if you lose, you go home. So of course there's going to be nerves there" said senior Ryan Beidelman.

