Road closures begin in Bluefield sewer line project

By Alexis Johnson, Multimedia Journalist
BLUEFIELD, WV -

Road closures have begun in Bluefield in connection with a sewer line replacement project at the intersection of College Avenue and Maryland Avenue. 

Construction officially began October 30th

City Manager Dane Rideout says different sections of that area will be closed off from now until the end of January 2018.

The project includes a sewer line replacement as well as fixing the curbs and sidewalks to make the turn radius wider for drivers, according to Rideout.

Repaving of the road will continue into the Spring.

Workers have set up detour signs, as Rideout is asking the public to try and avoid that area as much as possible for the next two months. 

