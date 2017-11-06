City of Bluefield accepting donations for abused dog

The City of Bluefield is accepting donations from the public to go toward the medical treatment of an abused dog.

The seven-month-old mixed breed puppy suffered severe damage to his left eye after his owner allegedly kicked him.

22-year-old William Howell of Bluefield, WV is facing charges of felony animal cruelty.

Howell originally named the dog "Demon."

According to the Bluefield Police Department, a neighbor called saying they heard a dog scream from Howell's home.

Patrolman H.D. Browning says the dog was in bad condition when they arrived at the home.

"It had obvious damage to the left eye, also was extremely salivating and had blood coming from it’s nose," Browning said.

Browning added that Howell told officers "he did not mean to hit the dog that hard."

Bluefield Code Official and head of Animal Control, Lori Mills, said she is grateful that the neighbor spoke up.

“If it doesn't seem right don’t hesitate to give us a call. If it wasn’t for this neighbor, in this case, that heard what was going on and gave us a call, we wouldn’t have known.”

Mills says the city needs about $1,000 for the dog's medical treatment, before it can be sent to a shelter to be adopted.

If you would like to make a donation, you can make the payment out to:

The City of Bluefield, WV Treasury Department.

Address: 200 Roger St. Bluefield, WV 24701

Memo Line: "Abused Dog"

You can also contact Mills directly at (304)327-2401 Ext. 2451