Bluefield ready to add to its history

It is now time for the 2017 high school football playoffs. 10 area teams will be competiting to make it to the next round this weekend. Including Bluefield, who could have a straight road to Wheeling.

The Beavers finished the regular season at 10-0 and got the number 2 seed in the Class AA field. Bluefield will now take on the 15 seed in Braxton Co. The Eagles are 7-3 on the year. They have a 1-3 record against the playoff field. The Bluefield program has a rich tradition filled with plenty of state championships and state title game appearances. However their recent history has not been good, and they want to change that this year starting with Braxton Co. "Any team in the playoffs is capable no matter what the seed is. We can't take them lightly even if they are a 15 seed at 7-3 and they are a really good team. Hopefully we come ready to play when we play them and at the end of the game God blesses us with a win" said senior Mookie Collier. "I think they are prepared to face us and hopefully we'll prepare for them. I think they're a awfully good football team, well coached and it will be a good challenge for us" said head coach Fred Simon.