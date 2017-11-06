Graham ready for the 2nd season

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Graham will also be at Mitchell Stadium this weekend. The 2 seed G-Men will take on the 7 seed John Battle in the region 2D first round. Graham will enter this game with a 9 game win streak. While the Trojans will enter at 6-4 on the year. The G-Men have been on fire ever since that opening loss to Bluefield knocking off 6 playoff teams in the process. But, they know the real season starts now. "Right now its 0-0. Everybody is 0-0. We have to forget about what we did in the regular season because now you play for keeps. You lose one, you go home. We have to prepare and try to be the best team we can be the first week of the playoffs" said head coach Tony Palmer. "We are not going to play any one light. We'll play them like a normal team and go from there" said sophomore Devin Lester.