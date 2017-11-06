Huggins signs 4 year extension

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

West Virginia had some big news today. They have agreed to a contract extension with head coach Bob Huggins, just in time for the regular season to start on Friday night. The extension is for 4 years and will keep Huggins in Morgantown until the 2021-22 season. After that, the agreement states he will stay on at a emeritus status until the summer of 2027. Huggins is in his 11th year at the school, and under this new contract, he will make 4 million dollars a year. He is the 3rd active winningest coach, and 8th all time.