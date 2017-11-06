Raleigh County leaders in talks to acquire Little Beaver State Park

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) Love watching your kids play on the beaches of Lake Stephens? Now imagine the same scene at Little Beaver State Park.



Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver said Monday the county is in talks with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR) to possibly acquire the property. In 2016, he said the DNR lost $255,000 in state funds operating the park.



"If we could break even, we'd be tickled to death. Obviously, we're not going to make a bunch of money. What we're looking for is to break even."



To break even, Tolliver said the county would have to develop the property, enhance campsites, and add concessions. "I envision the first thing we'd do is go in and fix the beach, make sure there's plenty of sand and get it to a place where it's safe."



According to Commissioner Tolliver, water testing on the lake by the health department has come back positive, as well as a Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) study on the safety of the dam.



But there are still several hurdles to clear, including a deeper look into how the project would work financially and approval from the West Virginia legislature.



"We're really happy with the way Lake Stephens has turned out. With the inflatables and splash park, it's been a tremendous success. And down the road, who knows, maybe we could get inflatables there too."



If the county does decide to move forward, Tolliver would like to see development tie into their existing 4-H camp, enhancing the site for campers and equestrian competitions.



"But first the main objective is to make sure the dam is safe. And according to DEP, right now it's in satisfactory condition."