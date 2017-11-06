20 Days of Giving 2017

WVVA is once again teaming up with local grocers to help feed struggling families in the Two Virginias.

From now until November 22, just drop off any nonperishable food items at participating Grant's Supermarkets or Save-A-Lot stores.

To make giving easy, gift bags full of food can be purchased at the store. If you have any questions about the 20 Days of Giving, click here to send us an email.

Below is a list of participating stores:

Grant's Supermarkets

Old Bluefield-Princeton Road

Green Valley WV

304-325-6224

Mon Sat 8 – 9

Sun 9 – 9

1314 East Main St

Princeton WV

304-425-5700

Mon – Sat 8 – 9

Sun 9 – 9

Athens Crossroads

Princeton WV

304-425-5887

Mon – Sun 8 – 9

3669 New Hope Rd

Princeton WV

304-425-6081

Mon – Sat 8 – 9

Sun 9 – 9

315 Bluefield Ave

Bluefield WV

304-325-8945

Mon – Sat 8 – 9

Sun 9 – 8

3 Church St

Oak Hill, WV

304-465-5460

Mon – Sat 8 – 9

Sun 9 – 9

14297 Rocket Boys Dr

War WV

304-875-2210

Mon – Sat 8 – 8

Sun 10 – 8

629 East Riverside Dr

N Tazewell VA

276-988-0945

Mon – Sat 8 – 9

Sun 9 – 9

Richlands Mall

Richlands VA

276-964-6224

Mon – Sat 8 – 9

Sun 9 – 9

778 Federal St,

Rich Creek VA (Midway)

540-726-7580

Mon – Sat 8 – 9

Sun 9 – 8

103 MacArthur Lane

Narrows VA

540-726-2303

Mon – Sat 8 – 8

Sun 9 – 8

900 Wenonah Avenue

Pearisburg, VA

540-921-2058

Mon – Sat 8 – 8

Sun 9 – 8

615 Main St Bland VA

276-688-0314

Mon – Sat 8 – 8

Sun 10 – 7

Save-A-Lot