20 Days of Giving 2017 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

20 Days of Giving 2017

Posted:
(WVVA) -

WVVA is once again teaming up with local grocers to help feed struggling families in the Two Virginias.

From now until November 22, just drop off any nonperishable food items at participating Grant's Supermarkets or Save-A-Lot stores. 

To make giving easy, gift bags full of food can be purchased at the store. If you have any questions about the 20 Days of Giving, click here to send us an email. 

Below is a list of participating stores:

Grant's Supermarkets 

Old Bluefield-Princeton Road
Green Valley WV
304-325-6224
Mon Sat 8 – 9
Sun 9 – 9
1314 East Main St
Princeton WV
304-425-5700
Mon – Sat 8 – 9
Sun 9 – 9
Athens Crossroads
Princeton WV
304-425-5887
Mon – Sun 8 – 9
3669 New Hope Rd
Princeton WV
304-425-6081
Mon – Sat 8 – 9
Sun 9 – 9
315 Bluefield Ave
Bluefield WV
304-325-8945
Mon – Sat 8 – 9
Sun 9 – 8
3 Church St
Oak Hill, WV
304-465-5460
Mon – Sat 8 – 9
Sun 9 – 9
14297 Rocket Boys Dr
War WV
304-875-2210
Mon – Sat 8 – 8
Sun 10 – 8
629 East Riverside Dr
N Tazewell VA
276-988-0945
Mon – Sat 8 – 9
Sun 9 – 9
Richlands Mall
Richlands VA
276-964-6224
Mon – Sat 8 – 9
Sun 9 – 9
778 Federal St,
Rich Creek VA (Midway)
540-726-7580
Mon – Sat 8 – 9
Sun 9 – 8
103 MacArthur Lane
Narrows VA
540-726-2303
Mon – Sat 8 – 8
Sun 9 – 8
900 Wenonah Avenue
Pearisburg, VA
540-921-2058
Mon – Sat 8 – 8
Sun 9 – 8
615 Main St
Bland VA
276-688-0314
Mon – Sat 8 – 8
Sun 10 – 7

Save-A-Lot

  • Beckley, WV
  • Fairlea, WV
  • Hinton, WV
  • Oak Hill, WV
  • Pineville, WV
  • Princeton, WV
  • Welch, WV
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.