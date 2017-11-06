5 arrested on kidnapping, drug charges - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Deputies in Raleigh County arrested five people following a welfare check on a woman in the Sullivan Camp area. 

The woman had contacted the 911 center requesting help but was disconnected. She was later found at residence and told deputies that she was held at knife point. 

Deputies saw drug paraphernalia in the home and obtained a search warrant. Almost 200 grams of methamphetamine was seized.

The following individuals were arrested 

  1. Andrew Fitzpatrick, 32
  2. Cheyenne Hart, 21
  3. Jessica Kincaid, 27
  4. Joseph Keffer, 34
  5. Elijah Mills, 38

Charges range from kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and conspiracy. 

