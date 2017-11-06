Raleigh County BOE looking to hire additional substitutes, service personnel

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County Board of Education officials announced Monday they are hiring. The board is looking to fill not only positions for substitute teachers, both temporary and long-term, as well as service personnel.



According to Dir. of Human Resources Anthony Jones, the board currently has 400 substitute teachers on staff, but could use more since the employees are given discretion on where they work and when.



For those without a teacher's license, Jones said applicants can apply online at the Board of Education's website at https://boe.rale.k12.wv.us/boe and receive their certification in one of two ways; through in-class training with RESA or an online class through West Virginia University.



While substitute teachers must have a four-year degree to apply, service personnel only need a high school degree. Jones said the board is looking to fill several substitute and full-time service positions, ranging from cooks to aides.

Raleigh County Schools is the county's second largest employer after Wal-mart.