Police: Suspects wanted in fraud case - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Police: Suspects wanted in fraud case

Posted:
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

Police in Bluefield, Virginia are asking for the public's help identifying two men.

Investigators with the Bluefield, VA Police say the two men are wanted in connection with a fraud case.

If you know their identities and/ or where they are, please call police at 276-326-2621

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.