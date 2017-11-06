Kanawha mom charged with neglect after children left home alone - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Kanawha mom charged with neglect after children left home alone

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV -

(WVVA) A Kanawha County mother faces multiple charges after police say she left her two kids home alone for hours.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a South Charleston home where they found two children standing outside holding a sign asking for help. Police say an 11-year-old girl was left home alone to babysit a 1-year-old.

Schalinda Ball, 29, is charged with child neglect causing risk of serious injury of death.

Ball is being held in South Central Regional Jail on $10,500 bond.

Police say the children were left alone for four hours. 

