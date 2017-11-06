Man killed in head-on collision in Carroll County

The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 679 om Carroll County.

It happened around 10:00 a.m. Sunday on Wards Gap Road just north of Route 901. According to police, the driver of a 2006 Ford Ranger lost control, crossed the median, and crashed head-on into a 1995 Chevrolet 1500 pickup.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, identified as Michael A. Wells, 56, of Cana, Virginia died at the scene.

Two adults and two juveniles traveling in the Chevrolet pickup suffered minor injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.