Party King building in Beckley seized by tax collectors

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The building of a Beckley business specializing in party supplies and special events has been seized by state tax collectors.

Two signs on the door on Monday indicated the building was taken by the West Virginia State Tax Dept.

The seizure was dated on Thursday, November 2nd. 

According to its website, the business opened in 1978. In addition to a wide assortment of party supplies, the website said the business also rents, tables, chairs, and tents for weddings. 
 

