Tazewell honors Veterans with parade, ceremony

The building of a Beckley business specializing in party supplies and special events has been seized by state tax collectors.More >>
Though the day started as overcast and drizzly, the skies started to clear just in time for Tazewell's 6th annual Veteran's Day activities. Hundreds lined Main Street for this year's parade. The parade included traditional sites, like police cars, fire trucks, and marching bands. A special feature of the parade, accompanied by a bagpipe playing Danny Boy, was the Southwest Virginia Wall of Fallen Warriors.More >>
Republicans running for statewide office in Virginia met with around a hundred or so supporters at a campaign stop in Wytheville, Sunday night.More >>
A sheriff says a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.More >>
A Rockford Police officer has died following an early-morning accident Sunday, according to Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.More >>
Mercer County came together this weekend to serve the men and women who served our country with a breakfast with all the fix-ins for the Third Annual Veteran's Breakfast at the Princeton Church of God.More >>
