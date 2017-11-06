Republicans look to southwest Virginia as key to victory on Tuesday

Republicans running for statewide office in Virginia met with around a hundred or so supporters at a campaign stop in Wytheville, Sunday night.

It's all in an effort to get out the vote in the commonwealth's largely conservative ninth district.

One of the hot issues of the evening was a controversial attack-ad put out by a group in support of Democratic challenger and incumbent Lieutenant Governor, Ralph Northam. The ad was produced by a PAC called the Latino Victory Fund.

The Republicans gathered at the “Rally the Red” get out the vote event didn't pull any punches when it comes to the ad.

"It revealed, when my opponent, Lieutenant Governor refused to condemn that ad and in fact defended it,” gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie said. “Then it turned out, it looks like it was an in-kind contribution to his campaign, which suggested he knew about it, it revealed not only that he doesn't agree with millions of Virginians, he disdains millions of Virginians."

"The really vile and divisive imagery of a pickup truck trying to mow down little children, that's what you want your campaign to be about?” Jill Vogel asked. “That's the statement you want to make?"

And the republican candidates on this year's ballot are hoping to ride a wave of momentum into Tuesday, the counties that make up the ninth district voted overwhelming for Donald Trump last November.

"I think we've got a ton of momentum,” Gillespie said. “I feel it everywhere I go. I'd rather be where I am in this race than where my opponent is."

A Gillespie victory over the incumbent lieutenant governor would be considered by most, a monumental upset. Especially in a state that has been trending blue over the last several election cycles. Many polls suggest the race is in a deadlock.

The Commonwealth of Virginia heads to the polls this Tuesday.