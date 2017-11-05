High school football playoff dates and times announced - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High school football playoff dates and times announced

Posted:

WVVA-TV

1st Round Football Pairings

West Virginia:

Class "AA"

#15 Braxton Co. @ #2 Bluefield- Fri. Nov. 10 @ 7:30

#11 Winfield        @ #6 James Monroe- Fri. Nov. 10 @ 7:30

Class "A"

#14 Fayetteville @ #3 Midland Trail- Sat. Nov. 11 @ 1:30

#11 Summers Co. @ #6 Webster Co.- Fri. Nov. 10 @ 7:30

Virginia: 

Class 2A Region C: 

#6 Fort Chiswell @ #3 Giles- Fri. Nov. 10 @ 7:00

Class 2A Region D: 

#7 John Battle @ #2 Graham- Sat. Nov. 11 @ 1:00

#8 Richlands   @ #1 Union- Fri. Nov. 10 @ 7:00

Class 1A Region C:

#8 Rural Retreat @ #1 Narrows- Fri. Nov. 10 @ 7:00

#7 Bland Co.       @ #2 Galax - Fri. Nov. 10 @ 7:00

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.