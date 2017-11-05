Illinois police officer killed in the line of duty Sunday morning

ROCKFORD, IL (WREX) A Rockford Police officer has died following an early-morning accident Sunday, according to Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea.

O'Shea identified the officer as 30-year-old Jaimie Cox.

According to Rockford Police, an officer made a traffic stop in the area of East State Street and Dawn Avenue and called in around 1 a.m. about a shooting near Rockford University. A short time later, police say the officer made a brief radio transmission indicating he needed assistance. Police responded to that area and found a single-car crash. Officers reportedly found Officer Cox critically injured at the scene. He was immediately transferred to an area hospital where he later died.

According to O'Shea, Officer Cox joined the Rockford Police Department in December 2016. He was a graduate of Hononegah High School and Northern Illinois University. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army National Guard in 2010, and then worked for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' law enforcement division before joining Rockford's force.

@RockfordPD on scene of a shooting involving an officer. Media staging directly west of Mobile gas station on Alpine and Turner. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) November 5, 2017

Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea told the media that one other person was found dead inside the vehicle located at the scene.The investigation remains active. You can watch the full media briefing below as well as the latest update from the scene.

Roads are blocked off in the area and police are not letting anyone through the perimeter they have setup. Chief O'Shea would not confirm that a manhunt is underway at this time.

Police have not said how Officer Cox died. Chief O'Shea said did say the public is not in danger at this time.

Police are asking anyone has information regarding this incident to contact the Rockford Police Department Investigations Bureau at (779) 500-6551 or CrimeStoppers at (815) 963-7867.