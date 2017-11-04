Mercer County community honors veterans with breakfast and 'Stand Down' event

Mercer County came together this weekend to serve the men and women who served our country with a breakfast with all the fixins for the Third Annual Veterans Breakfast at the Princeton Church of God.

“We're the greatest country on earth and its because of the freedoms provided to us,” said organizer, Omar Aboulhosan.

“We just want to honor them and give them the respect and honor they deserve.”

Veterans say it means a lot when the community rallies around them like World War II and Korean War Veteran, Jake Hatcher.

“It puts something in your heart. I makes you feel, it is all well worth it all,” said Hatcher.

“It makes me feel great. I appreciate it. It makes me feel good about what I did when I was in the service.”

In addition to the breakfast the biggest difference about this year was “The Stand Down” event.

“'Stand Down' is to bring recognition to homeless veterans,” Aboulhosan, “on any given night in this country 31,000 veterans are homeless.”

Volunteers distributed supplies such as backpacks and cots; and provided various services such as flu shots for those in need.