Mercer County community honors veterans with breakfast and 'Stand Down' event

Mercer County came together this weekend to serve the men and women who served our country with a breakfast with all the fix-ins for the Third Annual Veteran's Breakfast at the Princeton Church of God.More >>
Deputies in Fayette County said an intoxicated man set fire to his father's porch because he couldn't get a ride.More >>
Police in Greenbrier County arrested a man after illegal drugs were found inside bookbag.More >>
West Virginia corrections officials have suspended five guards without pay following an escape Oct. 25 that wasn't noticed for about 36 hours at South Central Regional Jail in Charleston.More >>
Police in Beckley need help in identifying a man they say stole cigarettes from the Kroger store on Harper Road Friday.More >>
Welcome to WVVA's LIVE Friday Night Football Scoreboard! Get up-to-the-minute scores from games across the Two Virginias' throughout the night.More >>
