Hokies fall at Miami

Miami, FL

Virginia Tech saw its hopes for the College Football Playoff, and the ACC Coastal Division crown come to a end on Saturday night.  The Hokies fell to Miami.  With the loss, Tech falls to 7-2 overall, and 3-2 in the ACC.

The Hokies were led by Josh Jackson who was 20-32 for 197 yards and 2 interceptions.  He also added a rushing touchdown.  Malik Rosier led Miami with 193 yards passing with 2 touchdown.  He also added 84 yards on the ground and a score.  Travis Homer chipped in with 95 yards and a touchdown.  Miami outgained Virginia Tech 429 to 299 despite their 4 turnovers.  The Hokies had 3 turnovers of their own, also going 3-14 on the 3rd down, and 0-2 on 4th.

Up next, the Hokies will travel to Georgia Tech next Saturday.  Kickoff has yet to be determined.

