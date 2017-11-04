WVU upsets #15 Iowa State - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVU upsets #15 Iowa State

Posted:

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

West Virginia played its worst game of the season last week against #11 Oklahoma State, but it made up for it this Saturday against #15 Iowa State.  The gold and blue jumped out to a big 1st half lead over the Cyclones, and had to hold on late to win 20-16.  With the win, WVU improves to 6-3 on the season, and 4-2 in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers were led by Will Grier who was 20-25 for 316 yards and 2 touchdowns.  He has thrown for over 300 yards in 8 out of 9 games this season.  Justin Crawford chipped in with 102 yards rushing on 25 carries.  Ka'Raun White and David Sills each had a touchdown catch.  The WVU defense was great in this one, surrendering just 350 yards total offense while forcing a turnover.

Up next, WVU will travel to Kansas State next Saturday.  Kickoff will be at 3:30 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.