WVU upsets #15 Iowa State

West Virginia played its worst game of the season last week against #11 Oklahoma State, but it made up for it this Saturday against #15 Iowa State. The gold and blue jumped out to a big 1st half lead over the Cyclones, and had to hold on late to win 20-16. With the win, WVU improves to 6-3 on the season, and 4-2 in the Big 12.

The Mountaineers were led by Will Grier who was 20-25 for 316 yards and 2 touchdowns. He has thrown for over 300 yards in 8 out of 9 games this season. Justin Crawford chipped in with 102 yards rushing on 25 carries. Ka'Raun White and David Sills each had a touchdown catch. The WVU defense was great in this one, surrendering just 350 yards total offense while forcing a turnover.

Up next, WVU will travel to Kansas State next Saturday. Kickoff will be at 3:30 pm.