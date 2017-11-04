WVSSAC Football Playoff Pairings 1st Round - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

WVSSAC Football Playoff Pairings 1st Round

Parkersburg, WV

WVSSAC 1st Round Football Pairings

AAA

#16 South Charleston @ #1 Huntington

#15 Morgantown @ #2 Martinsburg

#14 Spring Mills @ #3 University

#13 George Washington @ #4 Spring Valley

#12 Cabell Midland @ #5 Musselman

#11 Wheeling Park @ #6 Capital

#10 John Marshall @ #7 Parkersburg

#9 Hurricane @ #8 Hedgesville

AA

#16 Robert C. Byrd @ #1 Mingo Central

#15 Braxton Co @ #2 Bluefield

#14 Weir @ #3 Bridgeport

#13 Keyser @ #4 Fairmont Senior

#12 Sissonville @ #5 Wayne

#11 Winfield @ #6 James Monroe

#10 Phillip Barbour @ #7 Point Pleasant

#9 Nicholas Co @ #8 Liberty Harrison

A

#16 Williamstown @ #1 East Hardy

#15 Richwood @ #2 South Harrison

#14 Fayetteville @ #3 Midland Trail

#13 Pocahontas Co @ #4 Tug Valley

#12 Doddridge Co @ #5 St Marys

#11 Summers Co @ #6 Webster Co

#10 Wheeling Central @ #7 Cameron

#9 Sherman @ #8 Madonna

