Fairmont State shuts out Concord

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Senior day did not go as planned for Concord on Saturday afternoon. The Mountain Lions fell to Fairmont State 35-0 at Callaghan Stadium. With the loss, Concord falls to 2-8 on the season, and 1-8 in the Mountain East.

The Mountain Lions were led by Jamal Petty who had 53 yards on 14 carries. Adam Fulton was 10-24 for 81 yards. Fairmont was led by Terrell Charles who had 134 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown. Rakeem Darden chipped in with 68 yards and a touchdown. Shawn Harris had 5 catches for 59 yards and 2 touchdown.

Up next, Concord will travel for their season finale at Urbana next Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1 pm.