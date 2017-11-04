Fairmont State shuts out Concord - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fairmont State shuts out Concord

Posted:

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

Senior day did not go as planned for Concord on Saturday afternoon.  The Mountain Lions fell to Fairmont State 35-0 at Callaghan Stadium.  With the loss, Concord falls to 2-8 on the season, and 1-8 in the Mountain East.

The Mountain Lions were led by Jamal Petty who had 53 yards on 14 carries.  Adam Fulton was 10-24 for 81 yards.  Fairmont was led by Terrell Charles who had 134 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.  Rakeem Darden chipped in with 68 yards and a touchdown.  Shawn Harris had 5 catches for 59 yards and 2 touchdown.

Up next, Concord will travel for their season finale at Urbana next Saturday.  Kickoff will be at 1 pm.

