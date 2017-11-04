Bluefield College loses division crown at Reinhardt - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College loses division crown at Reinhardt

Posted:

Waleska, GA

WVVA-TV

Bluefield College lost its chance at a Appalachian Division crown on Saturday afternoon at Reinhardt.  The Rams were shutout by the #3 Eagles 54-0.  With the loss, Bluefield falls to 6-4 on the season and 4-1 in the Mid South Division.

The Rams had just 29 yards total offense, as opposed to the 374 for the Eagles.  Reinhardt was led by Trevae Cain who had 53 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns.  Bluefield had just 5 total first downs, Reinhardt had 25.

Up next, Bluefield College will finish the season on the road at Pikeville next Saturday.  Kickoff will be at 1:30 pm.

