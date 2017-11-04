Marshall falls at FAU

Boca Raton, FL

WVVA-TV

Marshall dropped its 2nd straight C-USA game on Friday night at FAU. The Owls dropped the Herd 30-25. Marshall falls to 6-3 on the season and 3-2 in C-USA.

Marshall was led by Chase Litton who was 20-39 for 253 yards with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. The Owls were led by Devin Singletary who 203 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown. The Herd outgained FAU 381 to 353. However, they lost the turnover battle 4-0.

Up next, Marshall will return home to take on Western Kentucky on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 6:30 pm.