Marshall falls at FAU

Boca Raton, FL

Marshall dropped its 2nd straight C-USA game on Friday night at FAU.  The Owls dropped the Herd 30-25.  Marshall falls to 6-3 on the season and 3-2 in C-USA.

Marshall was led by Chase Litton who was 20-39 for 253 yards with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.  The Owls were led by Devin Singletary who 203 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown.  The Herd outgained FAU 381 to 353.  However, they lost the turnover battle 4-0.

Up next, Marshall will return home to take on Western Kentucky on Saturday.  Kickoff will be at 6:30 pm.

