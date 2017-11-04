Fayette County man arrested for setting fire to father's porch - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fayette County man arrested for setting fire to father's porch

Posted:
Jimmy Wayne McCune Jimmy Wayne McCune
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Deputies in Fayette County said an intoxicated man set fire to his father's porch because he couldn't get a ride.

According to a news release issued by the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, it happened Thursday evening at a residence in the Mountain Air Mobile Home Park in Hilltop. 

 "The suspect was allegedly angry at his elderly father for not taking him to pick up his girlfriend" said Sheriff Mike Fridley. "Sadly, this type of abuse happens,  and fortunately, we were able to intervene."

The fire was quickly put out. The damage was contained to the porch area of the home.

Jimmy Wayne McCune, 46, of Hilltop was charged with one count of first degree arson. He's being held in Southern Regional Jail on $10,000 cash or surety bond. 

