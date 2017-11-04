Greenbrier County man arrested on meth charges - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Greenbrier County man arrested on meth charges

Police in Greenbrier County arrested a man after illegal drugs were found inside bookbag.

According to White Sulphur Springs Police Chief J. Dowdy, methamphetamine, other narcotics, and drug paraphernalia were discovered on Friday "when a safe lockbox was found inside a bookbag." 

Tyler Wilfong, 22, of White Sulphur Springs came into the police station later that day to claim the bookbag and safe. Warrants were then obtained for his arrest. Wilfong was taken to Southern Regional Jail. His bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety. 

The investigation was handled by Ptlm. S. Morris. More arrests are expected. 

