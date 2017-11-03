UPDATE: Beckley police make arrest in stolen cigarettes case

Beckley Police have arrested a man they say stole more than $3,000 in cigarettes from local grocery store.

More than 40 cartons of cigarettes were taken from the Kroger on Harper Road last week.

Geoffrey Allen Thomas, 35, was charged with grand larceny. He's being held in Southern Regional Jail.

-Posted by Rick Douglas

BECKLEY -- Police in Beckley are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole 40 cartons of cigarettes from the Kroger store on Harper Road Friday.

The say the total value of the purloined puffers is $3,259.

If you can identify the man in the photo, you're asked to call Corporal Neal Smith, at 304-256-1720.

Or you can call Crimestoppers, at 304-255-STOP.