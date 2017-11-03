Beckley police ask public for help identifying man they say stole cigarettes

BECKLEY -- Police in Beckley are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say stole 40 cartons of cigarettes from the Kroger store on Harper Road Friday.

The say the total value of the purloined puffers is $3,259.

If you can identify the man in the photo, you're asked to call Corporal Neal Smith, at 304-256-1720.

Or you can call Crimestoppers, at 304-255-STOP.