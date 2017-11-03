Police: Man stole 40 cartons of cigarettes from Beckley store - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Police: Man stole 40 cartons of cigarettes from Beckley store

Posted:

Police in Beckley are asking for help identifying a man who they stole several thousand dollars in cigarettes.

According to the Beckley Police Department, a man entered the Kroger store on Harper Road early on Friday at stole 40 cartons of smokes worth $3,259. 

See the attached security photos of the man investigators are looking for. If you know his identity and/ or his whereabouts call 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867. 

