Mission group gives Rupert Elementary early Christmas

Christmas has come early for the students at Rupert Elementary School, thanks to the "Generation for Hope" Mission Team.More >>
A man is killed while operating a large piece of farming equipment in Monroe County.More >>
After several months of renovations, Victoria Secret has re-opened a brand new renovated store in Mount Hope.More >>
Sears Holding Co. announced Thursday it will close 18 Sears stores and 45 Kmart locations.More >>
West Virginia has produced a new free calendar for the coming year featuring wildflowers along the state's roads and highways.More >>
Federal authorities say that a 44-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for cutting down the barrel of a 12-gauge shotgun to less than 18 inches.More >>
