Mission group gives Rupert Elementary early Christmas

Christmas has come early for the students at Rupert Elementary School, thanks to the "Generation for Hope" Mission Team.

"Generation for Hope out of North Carolina got all of our student's names, sizes, shoe sizes, coat sizes, and they went shopping," said Principal of Rupert Elementary School, Jenny Harden.

"We call this the Winter Warm Up Project and every child in the school will receive a new coat, a new pair of shoes, socks, gloves, toys, candy, bagged lunches, boggins, and wooden toys that were made especially for the children here," added Dawn Hilburn, Director of Generation for Hope.

This isn't the first time Generation for Hope has made a trip to the western end of Greenbrier County.

"We came here last year and gave them back to school supplies and we just fell in love with these precious people. The kids are just so so sweet!" Dawn Hilburn said.

"It is amazing and it is amazing for them to contact us. They did come last year. They gave all of our kids back packs with little snacks in and they have just run with this," said Harden.

They are running with this to give the kids a feeling of warmth, inside and out.

"They are so excited and some of our kids don't get winter coats for whatever reason, but some of them get new winter coats and now they have two. One to play in and one to wear to school," Harden said.

"I just think it lifts up their moral. Gives them so much hope to know somebody loves them and that we can reach out to them," added Robert Hilburn, another Director of Generation for Hope.