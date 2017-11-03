Man killed on Monroe County farm

A man is killed while operating a large piece of farming equipment in Monroe County.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the fatal accident took place Thursday in a corn field off Greenville Road.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old John Timothy Fullen.

"It was discovered that a blown hose that controlled the hydraulics of the equipment was the cause of the dropping of the head of the equipment. The dropping of the head of the equipment caused the injuries to the victim."- West Virginia State Police.

Cpl. J.J. Overbaugh, and Cpl. J.R. Baker of the WVSP along with Dep. A.C. Elswick with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office responded to the accident.