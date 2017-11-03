WVVA's LIVE Football Friday Scoreboard

After several months of renovations, Victoria Secret has re-opened a brand new renovated store in Mount Hope.More >>
Sears Holding Co. announced Thursday it will close 18 Sears stores and 45 Kmart locations.More >>
West Virginia has produced a new free calendar for the coming year featuring wildflowers along the state's roads and highways.More >>
Federal authorities say that a 44-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for cutting down the barrel of a 12-gauge shotgun to less than 18 inches.More >>
You've seen the headlines "most dangerous, worst place to raise children, and even the most ghetto.' But do their numbers add up?More >>
What started out as an innocent night of trick-or-treating took a startling turn for an Oak Hill mom and her child.More >>
