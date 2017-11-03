Victoria Secret re-opens brand new store at Crossroads Mall

MOUNT HOPE, W.Va. (WVVA) After several months of renovations, Victoria Secret re-opened a brand new renovated store at Crossroads Mall on Friday.

The new store includes another brand new store, Pink, which specializes in leisure wear and collegiate apparel. Shoppers had been visiting a temporary location in the mall for months while renovations on the new store were completed.



Staff and management celebrated the grand re-opening with a ribbon-cutting on Friday morning.



Pink replaces another apparel store, Buckle, which has relocated into another space inside the mall.

Crossroads Mall is located on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Mount Hope.