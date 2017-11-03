Sears Beckley store set to close

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Sears Holding Co. announced Thursday it will close 18 Sears stores and 45 Kmart locations.

Employees were informed of the closures that include the Beckley store on Eisenhower Drive on Thursday. The stores are set to close in late January 2018 with clearance sales starting this week.

The closures are an effort to "right size" its footprint, Sears said in a statement.

"In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members," the company said. "It's important to note that these stores will remain open to serve members during the holiday season."

Eligible associates will receive severance pay and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other stores.

The closures bring the total number of Sears stores in the U.S. to about 680, down from 3,500 locations in 2010. There are currently 610 Kmart locations in the U.S.