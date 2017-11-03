West Virginia 2018 wildflowers calendars available - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

West Virginia 2018 wildflowers calendars available

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia has produced a new free calendar for the coming year featuring wildflowers along the state's roads and highways.

The 2018 Roadsides in Bloom Calendar is now available to order.

It has 12 pictures of Mountain State flowers growing naturally or in wildflower beds planted by the Division of Highways.

The pictures were chosen from entries submitted by photographers from West Virginia and surrounding states.

West Virginia's beautification program includes more than 250 acres of wildflowers grown along its roadways.

Calendars can be ordered online at http://www.dep.wv.gov/dlr/oer/reap/ow/Pages/default.aspx, by calling 1-800-322-5530 or emailing dep.aah@wv.gov.

