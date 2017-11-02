Concord University Beckley Dinner with Special Guest Monte Durha - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord University Beckley Dinner with Special Guest Monte Durham

Posted:
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

The Concord University Foundation Held their Annual Beckley Raleigh County Dinner this evening at Tamarack in Beckley.

This event  benefits the Foundation... which provides financial support for the University and its students.

This year's keynote speaker was Monte Durham.

Durham is a native of Oak Hill and is the co-Host of "Say Yes to the Dress, Atlanta."

He says he is always glad to be home and shed a light on his home state...

... and that his remarks tonight were about how important education is, no matter what path you might choose.

Durham added that his advice to younger people is to always be true to yourself.

In addition to a formal dinner... attendees could bid on several items in a silent auction.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.