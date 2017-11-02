Concord University Beckley Dinner with Special Guest Monte Durham

The Concord University Foundation Held their Annual Beckley Raleigh County Dinner this evening at Tamarack in Beckley.

This event benefits the Foundation... which provides financial support for the University and its students.

This year's keynote speaker was Monte Durham.

Durham is a native of Oak Hill and is the co-Host of "Say Yes to the Dress, Atlanta."

He says he is always glad to be home and shed a light on his home state...

... and that his remarks tonight were about how important education is, no matter what path you might choose.

Durham added that his advice to younger people is to always be true to yourself.

In addition to a formal dinner... attendees could bid on several items in a silent auction.