Independence and Beckley win sectional volleyball titles - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Independence and Beckley win sectional volleyball titles

Posted:

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

WVSSAC High School Volleyball Sectionals 11/2

AAA Region 3 Section 2

Semifinals

Beckley 3 Riverside

Greenbrier East 3 Princeton 1

Championship

Beckley 3 Greenbrier East 2

AA Region 3 Section 1

Championship

Independence 3 Liberty Raleigh 0

