SPECIAL REPORT: Crime Stats fact or fiction?

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) You've seen the headlines 'most dangerous,' 'worst place to raise children', and even 'the most ghetto.' They are reports compiled by internet start-ups, sometimes a single person sitting behind a desk.



The writers live in places such as North Carolina and Michigan; far from the reaches of Southern West Virginia. But still, online, they creep into local communities, tainting their public image, and claiming to use 'science and data' to make determinations as to which cities are truly 'the worst.'



But do their numbers add up?

"It's a a kick in stomach until you look at yourself and say, this is not the true story," said Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold.



Beckley is a common target, some say, primarily because of its unique map. "Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago? How can you compare little Beckley, West Virginia to suburbs of those communities," asked Beckley Councilman Tom Sopher.



In Beckley, the site 'Roadsnacks' (out of North Carolina) claims to make their rankings using the number of people within walking distance or a five minute drive of city limits. "For the sake of getting reliable numbers, we counted places within a city’s border, as well as within a short driving distance."



A closer look at their crime rate calculation, 1.35, shows the site is using numbers directly pulled from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) data base, numbers that were never designed for comparison purposes. The numbers do not count people within walking distance or a five minute drive, but rather the 2010 census. The rate does not account for any of the thousands of people living in the city's donut holes; one of Beckley's unique map features that excludes many areas once home to former coal operations.



"These are places not in city limits, but are considered in some classifications Beckley," explained Councilman Sopher.

While census numbers show Beckley has a population between 17-18,000 residents, the U.S. Postal Service serves more than 35,000 people with a Beckley address. It is a number that if counted would cut the city's crime rate in half.



What's more, Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian said many police agencies do not even report their crime statistics let alone the total number of incidents they respond to. He said the Beckley Police Dept. does and report those numbers.



"The FBI never intended for these to be used as a ranking. And there's no way you can do that unless you look at other contributing factors," he explained.



And because there is no law that says a police agency has to report crime statistics, Chief Christian said many do not.



"And those agencies who do report can use different systems. One is NBERS and one is SRS. The difference is SRS reports only the most serious offense. It goes by a hierarchy so it'll report the most serious offense. But Nbers, which is one we use, will report ten serious offenses. So right there off the bat, you might be reporting ten times more crimes than other jurisdictions."



Chief Christian believes data collection is one of the most important tools in the department's crime fighting arsenal.



"When we collect data, it tells us where we are having incidents and where to deploy our resources. We're not going to stop doing what we do and being tough on crime just because these sites pop up false numbers."



On top of all the people who are driving, walking, and moving in and out of the city's donut holes each day, there are thousands more, said Mayor Rappold. People from the surrounding counties who come daily to visit the region's shopping, medical, and business hub in Beckley.



"We actually did a study ten years ago and looked at resident versus non-resident offenses in the city. What we found was half of our victims and half of our offenders weren't even from Beckley," said Chief Christian.

In another report, Roadsnacks takes the city's same crime rate again, based on 17-18 thousand people, and divides that number by the number of drug stores and other factors. The site explains it is a scientific calculation to determine which cities are the 'most ghetto.' Drug stores, the site said, are "staples of inner city life."



"It's fake news, whatever you want to call it," adds Mayor Rappold.



So perhaps the best judge of which cities are the 'most dangerous' lies in the eyes of the beholder, whether you feel safe in your neighborhood. Maybe you should just look around and ask yourself whether it's truly' the worst.'



"Don't take these polls at face value," urges Mayor Rappold. "Get on the internet and take a closer look at these numbers. I think you'll find that sensationalism has taken place, one way or another."

