Greenbrier Humane Society holding 'Clear the Shelter' event

You can help fury faces find their forever home with the Greenbrier Humane Society "Clear the Shelter" event on Saturday beginning at 10 AM.

"We have been hit hard as you guys know. We have been hit hard on the cat side this summer through the fall. It would be nice to start fresh, get the rooms clean and have those holes for the new animals that come in over November and December," said Greenbrier Humane Society Executive Director, Mereda Doss.

The Humane society, as well as local vets, are working hard to get ready for the event.

"We have had vets here over the last couple of weeks actually getting every animal that is going to be available at the event altered," Doss said.

"We are trying to get every animal in here spayed and neutered so that when they are adopted they can leave here and go to their forever home so they don't have to come back and be spayed and neutered," added Dr. Amy Kennedy, Veterinarian at Valley Vet Clinic.

This Clear the Shelter event is sponsored meaning all adoption fees are waived, but the shelter really has no choice.

"Especially in this area we have a serious overpopulation problem, and so it's very important that we get out there and spay and neuter both the males and females in the cats and dogs," informed Dr. Kennedy.

"When we get full, particularly on our cat side it's very difficult to get those animals out. That way we have more room for those that come in," added Doss.

You can find your new family member this Saturday at their Clear the Shelter event.

"And we will go until the last animal is gone. We're probably going to have 50-60 cats available as well as 15-17 dogs available," Doss said.

Be sure to bring your Driver's License and if you are renting, a letter from your landlord stating you are allowed to have a pet.

