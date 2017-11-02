Preparations underway for WVU Tech's 'Day of Giving'

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A campus is coming together to raise money for its school. On Wednesday, November 8, WVU Tech will host its first 'Day of Giving,' an online campaign to raise money for some of their biggest causes, including scholarships for students in need.



Those wishing to contribute may do so at http://dayofgiving.wvu.edu/giving-day/3614/department/3918



According to Dir. of University Relations Jennifer Wood Cunningham, the Alumni Association will also be offering matching donations up to a $1,000 for those wishing to contribute to their scholarship campaign.



"So we're just really excited about this opportunity to connect our community with our students and give them an opportunity to invest."



The fundraising campaign coincides with the university's 'First Generation' week, an outreach effort designed to help students who are either the first in their family to go to college or low income. Cunningham said more than 60 percent of the university's domestic student population falls into that category.