EPA to hold hearing on climate plan repeal in West Virginia - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

EPA to hold hearing on climate plan repeal in West Virginia

Posted: Updated:

By MICHAEL BIESECKER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration says it will hold a public hearing on its intention to nullify an Obama-era plan to limit planet-warming carbon emissions in a state that depends on coal mining.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday that it will take comments on its proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan in Charleston, West Virginia, on Nov. 28 and 29.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said the agency wants to hear from those in "the heart of coal country" because they were most affected by the plan, which sought to ratchet back emissions from coal-fired power plants. Pruitt questions the consensus of climate scientists that the burning of fossil fuels is the primary cause of global warming.

EPA will also accept written comments about the proposed repeal through mid-January.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.