Concord looking to send its seniors out right

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The 2017 season is almost coming to a close for Concord. Things have not gone as planned for the Mountain Lions, but they still have a chance to salvage their season. The maroon and white will host Fairmont State on Saturday afternoon. The Mountain Lions will enter with at 2-7 on the season, 1-7 in the Mountain East. While the Falcons will travel at 6-3 with a 6-2 mark in the league. Fairmont still has an outside shot to make the division two playoffs. Giving them and Concord something to play for on Saturday. It will be senior day for several Mountain Lions who will be playing their final game at Callaghan Stadium, and they have made a lot of good memories along the way. "Its bittersweet. Just coming in you never know how fast its going to go by. Now that its here, just thinking about the past from redshirt year to now is just crazy" said Jeremiah Johnson. "Its been a long 5 years here, but it also seems like it just flew by. The season hasn't gone the way we wanted it to or the way it should have so we are treating each week like a championship week. We want to leave that field giving 100 percent effort and leaving nothing out there" said Jordan Bryant.