Bluefield College aiming for a division title

Bluefield College has the most important game in its history on Saturday. The Rams will travel to Reinhardt in a game that will decided who wins the Appalachian Division in the Mid South Conference. This title comes with an automatic berth in the NAIA playoffs. For the first time in school history, the Rams received some votes for the top 25. While the Eagles are the third ranked team in the country. Who would've thought that 9 months ago when Dewey Lusk took over that this program would be where it is, and that all starts with a winning mentality. "If you don't talk about it, then its never going to happen. Wanted to start talking about it last year to get it on their minds because if you don't think about it, don't dream about it, don't talk about it, it ain't ever going to happen. Kids have bought in. They've listened and played hard. I mean its what you do."