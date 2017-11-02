Wyoming County drug dealer sentenced to life in prison

BRENTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A Wyoming County man accused of dealing drugs is sentenced to life in prison.



Joe Roger Lane, 43, of Brenton, was found guilty in November of two counts of delivery of a controlled susbtance- Oxycodone. Due to the fact that he had two prior convictions, unlawful wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony, prosecutors decided to seek habitual offender status in Lane's case.



As a result, he was sentenced to Life in Prison with Mercy by Wyoming County Circuit Judge Warren McGraw.



Prosecutor Mike Cochrane hopes the recommendation will send a strong message to future repeat offenders.



"We're hoping to send a message that there are repercussions for their actions and that's life in prison," said Cochrane. "We'll seek habitual offender status with every opportunity that presents itself.



Wyoming County Assistant Prosecutor Greg Bishop handled the prosecution's case against Lane.