Wyoming County drug dealer sentenced to life in prison - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Wyoming County drug dealer sentenced to life in prison

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

BRENTON, W.Va. (WVVA) A Wyoming County man accused of dealing drugs is sentenced to life in prison. 

Joe Roger Lane, 43, of Brenton, was found guilty in November of two counts of delivery of a controlled susbtance- Oxycodone. Due to the fact that he had two prior convictions, unlawful wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony, prosecutors decided to seek habitual offender status in Lane's case. 

As a result, he was sentenced to Life in Prison with Mercy by Wyoming County Circuit Judge Warren McGraw. 

Prosecutor Mike Cochrane hopes the recommendation will send a strong message to future repeat offenders. 

"We're hoping to send a message that there are repercussions for their actions and that's life in prison," said Cochrane. "We'll seek habitual offender status with every opportunity that presents itself.

Wyoming County Assistant Prosecutor Greg Bishop handled the prosecution's case against Lane. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.